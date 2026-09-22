Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 22nd September, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 22nd September, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu has extended his working vacation in Europe by a few days after completing his initial three-week vacation.

Naija News reports that with the extension, President Tinubu is now expected back in Nigeria this weekend.

“President Tinubu will return to Nigeria at the weekend, following the extension of his working vacation by a few days.

“President Tinubu departed Nigeria on August 30 for London to begin the working vacation.

“After spending a week in London, he moved to Paris, France, where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron and businessman Mr Vincent Bollore, whose media group includes Canal+, Multichoice, and Universal Music Group,” a statement on Monday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, read in part.

The presidential media aide added that Tinubu has always kept in touch with things going on in Nigeria despite being on vacation in Europe.

He added that while the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, is away on assignment, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has been representing President Tinubu at official events and will continue to do so.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said President Bola Tinubu’s decision to send Vice-President Kashim Shettima to represent him at the 81st United Nations General Assembly was due to his ongoing annual leave.

Naija News reports that Idris said Shettima would attend the high-level gathering with the full authority of the President and Nigeria, insisting that Tinubu’s absence would not diminish the country’s diplomatic standing.

In a statement on Monday, the minister said, “President Tinubu is currently on annual leave, and his decision to ask the Vice President to lead Nigeria’s delegation is neither unusual nor a diminution of the country’s diplomatic standing.”

Tinubu had directed Shettima to lead Nigeria’s delegation to the UNGA in New York, where the Vice President is expected to deliver the country’s national statement and participate in high-level meetings and bilateral engagements.

According to Idris, “Vice President Shettima carries the full mandate of the President and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The minister said Shettima’s engagements would focus on issues including international peace and security, economic development, climate action, reform of the global financial system, sustainable development and international cooperation.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has asked the Presidency and the National Assembly to clarify who is constitutionally exercising the powers of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the expiration of the 21-day period announced for the President’s annual vacation.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu left Nigeria on August 30 for a three-week annual vacation in Europe. The President’s absence coincided with Vice President Kashim Shettima’s official engagements outside the country, including his current representation of Nigeria at the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In a personally signed statement on Monday, Atiku argued that the expiration of the 21-day period had raised questions under Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution regarding the transfer of presidential powers.

Section 145(1) provides for the President to transmit a written declaration to the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives when proceeding on vacation extending beyond a specified period or when otherwise unable to perform the functions of his office.

Atiku said Nigerians had not been shown any such declaration transferring presidential functions to Shettima.

Dangote Group President, Aliko Dangote, has said his refinery helped Nigeria avoid $10 billion in annual fuel subsidy loot.

Naija News reports that Dangote made this disclosure in an interview with Al Jazeera, saying that fuel subsidy payments became a major bottleneck for the Nigerian government until his 700,000-barrel-per-day refinery came online.

According to him, his refinery disrupted everything, and he had to fight the cartels in Nigeria’s oil sector to succeed.

Dangote noted that despite the refinery’s victory, the cartels are still fighting.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said all members of the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) G5 governors are benefiting from President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Naija News recalls former G5 governors Wike, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Samuel Ortom and Seyi Makinde were at the centre of the PDP’s internal crisis during the 2023 presidential election, with the group refusing to support the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, unless then National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu stepped down.

Wike, during an interview on TVC News’ Journalists’ Hangout on Monday, rejected claims that he is the only member of the G5 governors enjoying Tinubu’s favour, noting that the President gave Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, ₦50 billion to expand the state airport.

He said, “And Gov. Seyi, the president has also extended his hand of support to the governor of Oyo State by providing funds for him to expand Oyo airport with a whopping sum of 50 billion naira.”

Recalling the process that preceded Tinubu’s appointment of him as a minister, Wike said he consulted the PDP at the state, zonal and national levels before accepting the appointment, adding that party stakeholders unanimously supported his participation in the Federal Government.

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has joined the growing debate over petrol subsidy ahead of the 2027 presidential election, saying he would restore the policy if elected president.

The SaharaReporters publisher also promised to introduce a minimum monthly wage of ₦500,000 for Nigerian workers.

Sowore made the declarations in a post on his official 𝕏 handle on Monday, Naija News reports.

He said attempts to challenge his proposed wage policy with statistics would not change his position.

Former Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate Abisola Ayoola has described her experience in the house as one that taught her important lessons about relationships and personal boundaries.

Naija News reports that Abi was evicted from the reality show alongside Araga during the Sunday double eviction after spending seven weeks among the other contestants.

Speaking after her eviction in an interview with Punch, Abi reflected on the challenges she faced while trying to build relationships with the male housemates as a married woman.

She said her marital status initially appeared to make some of the men more careful about getting close to her.

According to her, she eventually managed to move beyond the initial distance and form connections with some of the male contestants despite the situation.

She said she is considering going into business and is looking at ideas that include opening a bakery and starting a bikini line.

Nigerian entertainer Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has criticized citizens for failing to demand accountability from the country’s leaders.

Naija News reports that the singer, also known as Area Fada, made the remarks in a video shared on his Instagram page on Monday.

Charly Boy questioned the attitude of Nigerians towards the challenges facing the country, saying many citizens have become used to problems that should normally attract public concern.

He pointed to poor infrastructure, unstable electricity and rising food prices as examples of the difficulties Nigerians face.

According to him, basic amenities such as good roads and regular electricity are now seen as privileges rather than services that citizens should expect.

He also questioned how food prices could rise sharply within a short period without citizens demanding explanations from those in authority.

Madagascar’s men’s national football team (Barea) have arrived in Uyo ahead of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying clash against Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Friday, September 25.

A 28-man delegation of players and officials landed at Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, at about 2:05pm earlier today, September 21, and proceeded to their hotel after completing immigration formalities. Additional members of the delegation are expected to arrive in Uyo on Tuesday.

Corentin Martins’ side will face the Super Eagles in their Matchday 1 fixture at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Friday. The match will kick off at 5pm Nigerian time.

Madagascar will return home after the game to host Tanzania’s Taifa Stars in their second qualifying fixture four days later.

The Barea will draw confidence from their previous meeting with Nigeria, when they secured a 2-0 win over the Super Eagles in the group stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

England have lost five players ahead of their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures, with Tino Livramento, Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford and Declan Rice all withdrawing from the squad.

Manager Thomas Tuchel has called up Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White and Everton midfielder James Garner as replacements. The pair are expected to join the England squad on Tuesday ahead of a busy international break.

Tuchel revealed on Friday that Gibbs-White was close to making his original squad. The 26-year-old, who has six England caps, will now return to the squad after missing out on selection for the 2026 World Cup. He has scored once and provided two assists in five league appearances for Forest this season.

Palmer’s withdrawal is due to a minor injury. The Chelsea forward had been recalled by Tuchel after missing England’s World Cup squad. Tuchel previously said Palmer had a “point to prove” and needed “to step up” to “keep his shirt and justify the nomination”.