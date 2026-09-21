Being Married Made It Hard To Connect With Male Counterparts – Ex Housemate Abi

Former Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate Abisola Ayoola has described her experience in the house as one that taught her important lessons about relationships and personal boundaries.

Naija News reports that Abi was evicted from the reality show alongside Araga during the Sunday double eviction after spending seven weeks among the other contestants.

Speaking after her eviction in an interview with Punch, Abi reflected on the challenges she faced while trying to build relationships with the male housemates as a married woman.

She said her marital status initially appeared to make some of the men more careful about getting close to her.

According to her, she eventually managed to move beyond the initial distance and form connections with some of the male contestants despite the situation.

She said she is considering going into business and is looking at ideas that include opening a bakery and starting a bikini line.

She said: “The hardest part for me was being a married woman in the house and trying to navigate connections with the male housemates. At first, I felt like they were holding back because they knew I was married, but eventually, I got past that.

“I was emotional because of the environment. The house was intense and challenging.”