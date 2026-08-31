Abi Defeats Gerard, Emerges BBNaija S11 Head Of House For Second Time

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 11 housemate, Abisola ‘Abi’ Ayoola, has emerged as the Head of House (HoH) for the second time this season.

Abi secured the position after defeating Gerard in the final round of Monday night’s Head of House challenge, Naija News reports.

The development made her the first female housemate to win the HoH title twice in the ongoing ‘Show Ya Sef’ edition of the reality TV show.

The organizers, in a statement published on their website, said Abi emerged victorious after several elimination rounds that eventually left her and Gerard to battle for the coveted position.

“For Gerard, it was another close call as he once again came within touching distance of the HoH title. But in the final round, Abi held her nerve and secured the win,” the organizers stated.

The latest HoH victory also came with a major change to the privileges attached to the position.

Unlike in previous weeks, there was no Lucky Dip to determine who would gain access to the HoH Loft. The organizers said the Loft now belongs directly to the Head of House.

This makes Abi the first HoH this season to enjoy the Loft privilege herself. Abi subsequently chose Temi Nkem to join her in the HoH Loft.

The organizers also announced that this week’s HoH will be allowed to participate in next week’s Head of House challenge.

This is a departure from the previous arrangement, where an outgoing HoH was not permitted to immediately compete for the position again.

Following the conclusion of the HoH challenge, Big Brother also announced changes to the nomination process.

The usual saves were cancelled after repeated discussions among the housemates concerning nominations, conspiracy and possible saves.

With the new arrangement, only Abi, as the Head of House, and Sheba, the Most Influential Player of the Week, are safe from possible eviction.

The remaining housemates are now up for possible eviction.

Meanwhile, Bells has once again emerged as the Benchwarmer after Big Brother asked Yusuf, Bells, Ricky, Aikou, Nomy and Sheba to roll a die.

Bells recorded the lowest score after rolling one, while Yusuf and Sheba rolled two each. Nomy rolled four, while Ricky and Aikou both recorded six.