UNGA: Why Shettima Is Representing Tinubu – Idris

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said President Bola Tinubu’s decision to send Vice-President Kashim Shettima to represent him at the 81st United Nations General Assembly was due to his ongoing annual leave.

Naija News reports that Idris said Shettima would attend the high-level gathering with the full authority of the President and Nigeria, insisting that Tinubu’s absence would not diminish the country’s diplomatic standing.

In a statement on Monday, the minister said, “President Tinubu is currently on annual leave, and his decision to ask the Vice President to lead Nigeria’s delegation is neither unusual nor a diminution of the country’s diplomatic standing.”

Tinubu had directed Shettima to lead Nigeria’s delegation to the UNGA in New York, where the Vice President is expected to deliver the country’s national statement and participate in high-level meetings and bilateral engagements.

According to Idris, “Vice President Shettima carries the full mandate of the President and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The minister said Shettima’s engagements would focus on issues including international peace and security, economic development, climate action, reform of the global financial system, sustainable development and international cooperation.

“Nigeria will therefore be fully and effectively represented throughout the high-level session,” Idris said.

The 81st UN General Assembly General Debate is scheduled to run from September 22 to 28, 2026, under the theme, “Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.”

Shettima is expected to present Nigeria’s national statement and outline the country’s position on key international issues.

He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, international organisations and development partners during the gathering.

Idris said the Federal Government was aware of criticism over Tinubu’s absence, including comments from former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and a United States-based lobbying organisation he retained.