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UNGA: Why Shettima Is Representing Tinubu – Idris

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
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Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris
Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris

Key Takeaways

  • Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said President Bola Tinubu sent Vice-President Kashim Shettima to UNGA because Tinubu is on annual leave.
  • Idris said Shettima would attend the high-level session in New York with Tinubu’s full mandate, and deliver Nigeria’s national statement plus bilateral engagements.
  • The 81st UNGA General Debate holds September 22 to 28, 2026, and the Federal Government said it noted criticism from former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and a US lobbying group.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said President Bola Tinubu’s decision to send Vice-President Kashim Shettima to represent him at the 81st United Nations General Assembly was due to his ongoing annual leave.

Naija News reports that Idris said Shettima would attend the high-level gathering with the full authority of the President and Nigeria, insisting that Tinubu’s absence would not diminish the country’s diplomatic standing.

In a statement on Monday, the minister said, “President Tinubu is currently on annual leave, and his decision to ask the Vice President to lead Nigeria’s delegation is neither unusual nor a diminution of the country’s diplomatic standing.”

Tinubu had directed Shettima to lead Nigeria’s delegation to the UNGA in New York, where the Vice President is expected to deliver the country’s national statement and participate in high-level meetings and bilateral engagements.

According to Idris, “Vice President Shettima carries the full mandate of the President and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The minister said Shettima’s engagements would focus on issues including international peace and security, economic development, climate action, reform of the global financial system, sustainable development and international cooperation.

“Nigeria will therefore be fully and effectively represented throughout the high-level session,” Idris said.

The 81st UN General Assembly General Debate is scheduled to run from September 22 to 28, 2026, under the theme, “Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.”

Shettima is expected to present Nigeria’s national statement and outline the country’s position on key international issues.

He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, international organisations and development partners during the gathering.

Idris said the Federal Government was aware of criticism over Tinubu’s absence, including comments from former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and a United States-based lobbying organisation he retained.

Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: [email protected]

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