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‘Who Is In Charge?’ – Melaye Questions Tinubu, Shettima’s Absence From Nigeria

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
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Former Lawmaker, Dino Melaye
Former Lawmaker, Dino Melaye

Key Takeaways

  • ADC chieftain, Dino Melaye, queried why President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima were both outside Nigeria at the same time on Monday.
  • President Bola Tinubu left Nigeria on a three-week annual vacation, travelling from London to Paris, while Vice-President Kashim Shettima flew to New York on Sunday.
  • Dino Melaye said power was not transmitted despite the two leaders being away, and asked who was exercising presidential authority in Nigeria at the time.

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dino Melaye, has questioned why President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima are both absent from Nigeria at the same time.

Naija News reports that Melaye raised the issue in a post on his verified 𝕏 handle on Monday, asking who was currently exercising presidential authority in the country.

Tinubu is currently on an annual vacation scheduled to last three weeks. The President travelled first to London, United Kingdom, before proceeding to Paris, France. Shettima, meanwhile, travelled to New York, United States, on Sunday to represent the President at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to a statement by the Vice-President’s spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima said Nigeria’s participation at the global gathering would be guided by the country’s national interest, commitment to multilateralism and Tinubu’s advocacy for reforms of international institutions.

Reacting to the simultaneous trips, Melaye questioned the constitutional arrangement for exercising presidential powers while both the President and Vice-President are outside the country.

“The President and Vice President are out of the country. Power is not transmitted. “Who is in charge of Nigeria as we speak? Tinubu travels out of Nigeria every month. Never for once has power been transmitted,” Melaye said.

Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: [email protected]

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