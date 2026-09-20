Tinubu Afraid To Attend UNGA Because US Could Order His Arrest – Sowore

African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate has alleged that President Bola Tinubu is not on vacation in France but is receiving medical treatment.

Naija News reports that Sowore made the allegation in a post on social media while reacting to Tinubu’s ongoing stay in Europe.

Tinubu left Abuja on August 30 for a three-week annual leave in Europe, with London as his first destination.

He later travelled to Paris for the second phase of the holiday.

The Presidency has described the trip as a working vacation.

However, Sowore alleged that Tinubu was undergoing treatment in France and would return to Nigeria after what he described as a carefully managed public appearance.

He also claimed that Tinubu’s decision to stay away from the UN General Assembly was linked to an alleged fear of arrest in the United States over a past drug-related case.

He wrote: “There is something inherently wrong with Nigeria. To think that the Tinubu @officialABAT mummified showcasing and stunts in Paris just went like that, coupled with his inability to go to the UN General Assembly which I heard is because of his mortal fear that the US govt could order his arrest for his past drug-dealing case, is just surprising.

“Every sycophant is playing along, and society has acquiesced completely. Tinubu is not on vacation; he is receiving treatment in France, and they will package him to return as though nothing happened. We have seen this script before with Yar’Adua and Buhari: secrecy, deception, carefully managed appearances and a country expected to look away. Nigeria must be liberty only from these machinations but the mentality that sustains it.”