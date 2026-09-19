It Is Disrespectful Calling Tinubu ‘Bola’ – Keyamo Blasts Atiku

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, criticised former Vice-President and African Democratic Congress presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar for repeatedly addressing President Bola Tinubu by his first name during a press conference in Abuja on Friday.

Naija News reports that Keyamo described the manner of address as disrespectful, arguing that political disagreements should not diminish the dignity attached to the office of the President.

In a post on his 𝕏 handle, the minister said, “The continuous reference to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT by His Excellency, ex Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in his Press Conference earlier today as ‘Bola’ is very disrespectful and discourteous.

“He should know better that no matter your differences with Mr. President, for the sake of the country, that office should be accorded all the dignity it deserves.”

Keyamo also questioned the tone the former Vice-President adopted during the press conference, suggesting Atiku’s comments were influenced by personal grievances.

“The tone reeks of pain and bitterness in his heart,” the minister said.

He further referred to Atiku’s recent comments about the ages of the two politicians, arguing that the former Vice-President’s position was inconsistent with his decision to address Tinubu by his first name.

“After all, he made the outlandish claim the other day that Mr. President is older than himself. It is therefore a contradiction that he would also refer to an ‘elder’ by his first name,” Keyamo said.

Atiku’s comments came as he urged the Tinubu administration to adopt his proposal for government intervention to reduce the cost of petrol.

The ADC presidential candidate said the President could modify the proposal, rename it and take credit for it if doing so would make petrol more affordable for Nigerians.

Speaking at the press conference in Abuja, Atiku also called for measures to address the rising cost of living, arguing that palliatives alone would not resolve the economic difficulties facing citizens.

“Bola Tinubu should not be ashamed to do what is necessary to lower the price of petrol simply because Atiku Abubakar proposed a government intervention.

“He should just take the idea, rename it if he wishes, and even take the credit. What matters to me is that Nigerians pay less,” he said.