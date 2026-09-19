You Are Taking Nigerians For Buffoons – Presidency Slams Atiku

The Presidency has accused the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, of taking Nigerians for buffoons and failing to address questions about his integrity.

Naija News reports that the special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said this on Friday while reacting to Atiku’s alleged $500,000 Mambilla project bribe.

He branded Atiku Abubakar, ‘Diverter-in-Chief’ for dodging journalists’ questions on the alleged bribe.

He stated that Atiku was avoiding comment on his indictment in Paris by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) over the alleged illegal Mambilla Hydro Power Project contract.

The Presidency claimed that Atiku and former Minister of Power, Olu Agunloye, awarded the contract to Sunrise Power without authorisation from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The statement alleged that during the hearings at the Tribunal, Atiku collected a $500,000 bribe from Sunrise and Leno Adesanya, the company’s CEO, to approve the contract.

“A man who cares about his integrity and wants to offer himself for leadership ought to address the integrity issue first, but instead, he used his so-called world press conference to speak about his newfound campaign mantra, his pro-petrol subsidy stance.

“He also attacked the Tinubu administration, claiming it plans to withdraw electricity subsidies. The Power Minister, Joseph Tegbe, has already debunked that lie. But Atiku doesn’t care a hoot. He must weaponise everything in his desperation for power.

“Atiku, the diverter-in-chief, takes Nigerians for buffoons, thinking that his crimes against the Nigerian people do not matter. Nigerians should not be deceived: Atiku does not have the people’s interests at heart. He cares more about himself.

“Nigerians should also consider what was at stake for the public treasury if Atiku’s allies succeeded in Paris.

“Sunrise and Leno Adesanya would have walked away in Paris with $3.38 billion, including the $680 million settlement sum and interest, plus a claim of $2.7 billion as compensation and interest associated with the non-development of the Mambilla Hydro Power Project.

“A politician who aspires to lead Nigeria must be willing to answer questions about his integrity. Atiku should respond to the $500,000 bribe directly rather than divert public attention with unsupported allegations against the government,” the Presidency said in the statement.