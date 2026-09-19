Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 19th September, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 19th September, 2026.

The Federal Government has begun preparations for Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary, with a low-key celebration planned to mark the October 1, 2026 event.

Naija News reports that an Inter-Ministerial Committee set up to coordinate the anniversary held its inaugural meeting on Thursday and unveiled the programme of activities leading to the celebration.

The Head of the Information and Public Relations Department in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Chris Ugwuegbulam, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

The meeting was chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs Office (PEAO), Mrs Bekearedebo Augusta Warrens.

According to the SGF, the anniversary activities will begin with a World Press Conference on Thursday, September 24.

This will be followed by a Juma’at Service on Friday, September 25, and a Church Service on Sunday, September 27.

An Independence Day Public Lecture is scheduled for Wednesday, September 30, while President Bola Tinubu will deliver a nationwide broadcast on Thursday, October 1.

Akume said the anniversary would provide an opportunity for Nigerians to reflect on the contributions and sacrifices of the nation’s founding fathers and heroines who worked for the country’s independence from colonial rule.Nigeria Travel Guides

He added that the achievements recorded since independence were built on the foundation laid by the country’s nationalists.

The SGF also said the celebration would provide an opportunity for the administration to highlight its achievements and efforts to reposition the country through its reform initiatives amid the socio-economic challenges facing Nigerians.

African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has urged President Bola Tinubu to use his proposed ideas to crash petrol prices in Nigeria.Nigeria Travel Guides

Naija News reports that Atiku made this known on Friday during a press conference at his residence in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The former Vice President urged Tinubu to use the remaining eight months of his administration to ease the burden on households, workers and businesses.

While reiterating his call on Tinubu to reverse the fuel subsidy to alleviate the suffering of the poor masses, Atiku stressed that a sensible idea does not become a bad idea because it came from the opposition.

Special Adviser on Policy Communication to President Bola Tinubu, Daniel Bwala, said Nigerians should expect more records about NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in coming days.

Bwala spoke after Anambra State alleged unpaid debts and salaries from Peter Obi’s time as governor, claiming on 𝕏 that Obi collected loans and denied it.

Bwala accused Peter Obi of making fake promises and said the Presidency would respond with his past record only, without insults or hate speech.

Special Adviser on Policy Communication to President Bola Tinubu, Daniel Bwala, has said Nigerians should expect more records of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the coming days.

Naija News reports that Bwala made this known amid Anambra State’s allegation of unpaid debts and salaries owed during Peter Obi’s tenure as Governor of the state.

In a post via his 𝕏 handle, on Friday, Bwala insisted that Peter Obi collected loans while he was Governor of Anambra State and lied about it.

While accusing Peter of making fake promises, Bwala added that Peter Obi loves records and they would answer in kind.

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council of misrepresenting the outcome of the Mambilla arbitration, alleging that the ruling party turned the tribunal’s findings into what he described as a corruption verdict against him.

Naija News reports that Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), made the allegation in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, on Friday.

He was responding to an earlier statement by the APC PCC, which linked him to the controversy surrounding the Mambilla power project.

Atiku said the APC had taken parts of the arbitration award, removed them from their legal context and filled what remained with political claims.

According to him, the party’s argument was based on what he described as “a false and intellectually lazy assumption” that every decision taken during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo should be attributed to him because he served as Vice-President at the time.

Atiku argued that his position in the administration did not mean he participated in every government process, citing his opposition to the controversial third-term bid as an example.

He said the same principle applied to the Mambilla project, insisting that he was not involved in the technical evaluation or procurement process that eventually recommended Sunrise Power.

Atiku challenged the APC to identify the specific portion of the arbitration award where the tribunal found that he received a $500,000 bribe, instructed former Power Minister Olu Agunloye to award the contract to Sunrise, abused his office or participated in a corrupt scheme.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called for an independent investigation into the deaths of 37 miners in Niger State, demanding that the identities of the deceased be established and their families compensated.

Naija News reports that the opposition party also called for autopsies and the prosecution of any government officials found culpable in the deaths.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Friday, the ADC said the circumstances surrounding the deaths required a transparent investigation.

The party also demanded the release of the victims’ detention records and called for an investigation that would establish what happened to the miners after their arrest.

The ADC said the miners were alive when they were taken into government custody but were later returned to their families as corpses.

The party expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and argued that the miners retained their constitutional rights despite being arrested during raids on mining sites.

The lawmaker representing the Abia North senatorial district, Orji Uzor Kalu has reacted to the ongoing political disagreement between Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, and governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).Politics

Naija News reports that governors in the APC coalition rejected Wike’s Rainbow Coalition, arguing that its plan to field candidates across several states conflicts with their political objective.

Wike maintained that his coalition is aimed at supporting President Bola Tinubu’s re-election while allowing him to work with politicians from different political parties in other elections. He has also said he never approached the APC Governors’ Forum to seek an alliance.

Reacting, Kalu in a video on his Facebook page on Friday said the current confrontation was unnecessary.

The Senator urged politicians involved to focus on issues affecting Nigerians and the country’s development.

Kalu said the politicians should put aside their differences and concentrate on improving the living conditions of Nigerians.

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has requested DNA tests for the two children he has with actress Akinyanju Omobolarinde, also known as Ashabi Simple.

Naija News reports that the singer made the demand amid a fresh disagreement between him and Ashabi over the care and financial support of their children.

Portable, in a post on his Instagram page, said he wanted the paternity of the children established through DNA testing before continuing to provide money for their upkeep.

The development followed complaints from Ashabi about Portable’s alleged failure to adequately support the children.

She claimed that the singer had provided only ₦200,000 for the two children between January and September.

Ashabi also alleged that she had been responsible for paying their school fees for three terms, as well as providing food and clothing for them.

According to her account, she had given Portable enough time to take responsibility for the children and contacted him because she wanted him to play a more active role in their welfare.

The actress further indicated that she did not want to continue repeatedly asking him for financial assistance but expected him to meet his responsibilities toward the children.

Portable, in response, questioned the paternity of the children and said that their physical resemblance to him could not be used as proof that he was their biological father.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Ikechukwu Okonkwo, popularly known as Cross, has disclosed that he turned down offers worth N500 million and $200,000 from men who wanted to have s3x with him.

Naija News reports that Cross made the disclosure on 𝕏 while defending fellow reality TV star Whitemoney.

Whitemoney recently spoke about receiving an unwanted advance from a man through his direct messages on social media.

He addressed the situation on social media after a man reportedly sent him a message calling him “papi” and expressing interest in him.

Reacting to the controversy, Cross said a man displaying feminine traits should not automatically lead people to assume that he is attracted to men.

He said a person’s appearance, mannerisms or energy does not determine their sexual orientation.

The reality star then revealed that he had personally received financial offers from men in the past but rejected them despite the large amounts involved.

According to him, he could not be persuaded by money or material possessions because of the values he was taught while growing up.

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has dismissed suggestions that his position is under threat following a difficult run of results, insisting it would be “ridiculous” to start worrying about his future after “two or three” defeats.

United travel to Fulham on Sunday after a disappointing week that saw them lose 2-0 at home to Manchester City despite their opponents playing with 10 men for more than an hour.

Brighton then became the first team in 50 years to come from two goals down to win at Old Trafford after beating United in their Carabao Cup tie. The result prompted boos from supporters and chants directed at the team.

Speaking ahead of the Fulham match, Carrick said he was not concerned about the pressure surrounding his position.

Kylian Mbappe has opened up about his life in Spain, saying he has enjoyed more peace since leaving France for Real Madrid.

The France captain made the revelation in an extensive interview with Diario AS while reflecting on his time at the Spanish club, Naija News reports.

Mbappe joined Real Madrid in June 2024 after deciding not to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, where he spent seven years.

Since moving to Madrid, the 27-year-old forward has scored 94 goals and provided 14 assists in 110 appearances for the club.

He has also started the new season in strong form, scoring eight goals and providing two assists in seven matches.

Speaking about what it means to play for Real Madrid, Mbappe said, “I believe that if you want to be part of football history, you have to play for Real Madrid.”

The Frenchman described his time at the club as a privilege, adding that becoming a Real Madrid player takes a footballer to a different level, a higher level.

Mbappe also explained that adapting to life in Spain has been a positive experience for him.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.