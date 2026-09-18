We Won’t Shield Anyone – FG Makes Promise On NSCDC Custody Deaths

The federal government has stated that anyone found culpable in the deaths of suspected illegal miners in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) will face justice.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, conveyed the federal government’s stand while delivering condolences to Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, the government and people of the state, traditional leaders and residents of Wushishi, particularly the families and loved ones of the deceased.

He assured that the government places a premium on the life of each citizen and would ensure the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the suspects are thoroughly, transparently and impartially investigated.

Idris reiterated that immediate steps had already been taken to establish what happened, including the suspension of the Niger State NSCDC Commandant, Suberu Siyaka Aniviye, by Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, while a full-scale investigation has been launched into the incident.

“The swift action taken by the Honourable Minister of Interior underscores the seriousness with which the Federal Government views this matter. The investigation will be allowed to establish exactly what happened, and the Government assures Nigerians that appropriate action will be taken based on its findings,” Idris said.

The Information Minister stressed that although the federal government remained committed to combating illegal mining and other unlawful activities that threaten national security, economic resources and the environment, all enforcement operations must be conducted within the law and with respect for human life and dignity.

“There will be no attempt to shield anyone found culpable. At the same time, we mustn’t prejudge the outcome of the investigation. The Government’s responsibility is to ensure that the facts are established and that justice is served,” he said.

Naija News reports that the Minister’s statement followed the death of 37 illegal miners in NSCDC custody.

The NSCDC had initially referred to a suspected disease outbreak, but its national headquarters said the cause of death had not been conclusively established and would require medical and laboratory confirmation.

Idris appealed for calm in Wushishi and across Niger State, urging residents and all concerned parties to allow the investigation to proceed without interference.

The Minister prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and asked Almighty Allah to grant their families, the Wushishi community and the people of Niger State the strength to bear the loss.