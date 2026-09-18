We’ll Not Tolerate Official Negligence – Tinubu Issues Directives On NSCDC Custody Deaths

President Bola Tinubu ordered a full and transparent investigation into the deaths of suspected illegal miners detained by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) following enforcement operations around Lt.Gen. Mohammed Inuwa Wushishi Estate in Minna, Niger State.

Naija News reports that the directives were issued in a statement on Friday through the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, and titled, “The life of every Nigerian matters; Government will not tolerate mass death caused by official negligence.

Tinubu said no citizen should lose his life while in government custody as a result of negligence, abuse, inhumane treatment or dereliction of duty, stressing that the life of every Nigerian matters.

While expressing concern over the reported deaths, Tinubu said the recent development was a grave matter that requires urgent investigation and accountability.

Tinubu also directed the relevant authorities to ensure that the investigation is comprehensive, transparent and unhindered, covering the circumstances of the arrests, the condition of the detainees when they were taken into custody, the conditions under which they were detained, the number of persons held in the facility, the medical attention provided and the events leading to their deaths.

According to the statement, Tinubu also directed the Ministry of Interior and the NSCDC leadership to cooperate fully with all relevant investigative authorities and ensure that no officer interferes with the process or attempts to frustrate the establishment of the truth.

He said, “While the Federal Government would continue to combat illegal mining and other criminal activities across the country, enforcement operations must be conducted strictly within the law and with full respect for the dignity and fundamental rights of every person in custody.

“The fact that these individuals were suspected of illegal mining does not in any way remove their right to life, dignity and humane treatment while in government custody. Government will not tolerate mass deaths arising from official negligence, dereliction of duty or failure by public officials to protect the lives placed under their care.

“Where the investigation establishes that any official, through action, abuse or negligence, contributed to these deaths, such an officer must be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law. There must be accountability.

“ The suspension of officers is only an administrative step and must not substitute for a proper determination of criminal responsibility where the evidence warrants prosecution.”

Expressing his condolences to the families of the deceased, Tinubu appealed for calm among the families and communities affected by the tragedy, assuring them that the Federal Government would pursue the truth and take appropriate action based on credible evidence.

He added, “We must never allow the pursuit of one form of illegality to create another. The government must enforce the law firmly, but it must also obey the law. The sanctity of human life is non-negotiable.”