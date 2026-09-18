‘Just Take The Idea, Rename It’ – Atiku Urges Tinubu To Lower Fuel Prices With Opposition Ideas

African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has urged President Bola Tinubu to use his proposed ideas to crash petrol prices in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Atiku made this known on Friday during a press conference at his residence in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The former Vice President urged Tinubu to use the remaining eight months of his administration to ease the burden on households, workers and businesses.

While reiterating his call on Tinubu to reverse the fuel subsidy to alleviate the suffering of the poor masses, Atiku stressed that a sensible idea does not become a bad idea because it came from the opposition.

He said, “That is why I am calling on Tinubu to act now. He has approximately eight months remaining in office.

“Tinubu should not be ashamed to do what is necessary to lower the price of petrol simply because Atiku Abubakar proposed a government intervention.

“He should just take the idea, rename it if he wishes, and even take the credit. What matters to me is that Nigerians pay less.

“A sensible idea does not become a bad idea because it came from your opponent. If responsible intervention can lower prices, intervene. If changing course can help Nigerians’ families, change course for God’s sake.

“Nigerians do not need another elaborate palliative economy. Do not make life unbearable.”