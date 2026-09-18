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Fuel Subsidy: ‘Lagos Transporters Are Planning Protest’ – Atiku

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar

Key Takeaways

  • ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said Lagos State transporters are planning a protest, speaking on Friday at a press conference in his Abuja residence.
  • Atiku claimed the planned Lagos protest could give President Bola Tinubu an excuse to temporarily restore fuel subsidy before the 2027 election and remove it later.
  • APC Presidential Campaign Council spokesman, Dele Alake, attacked Atiku over the Mambilla arbitration, citing tribunal-dismissed $680 million and $2.7bn claims and an alleged $500,000 payment.

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has alleged that Lagos State transporters are planning a protest.

Naija News reports that Atiku made this known on Friday during a press conference at his residence in Abuja.

According to Atiku, the Lagos protest will provide President Bola Tinubu an excuse to reverse the fuel subsidy as the election nears and revert it if re-elected in 2027.

The former Vice President warned Nigerians not to fall for Tinubu’s trick.

He said, “I’m aware that Lagos transporters are planning a protest.

“That protest will provide Bola Tinubu the excuse to temporarily bring back fuel subsidy and, after being re-elected, go back to remove it.”

Recall that President Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidy during his inaugural speech on May 29, 2023.

Petrol, which was below ₦200 per litre before the subsidy removal, now costs ₦1,430 per litre.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has criticised Atiku over issues arising from the arbitration dispute involving the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Project, describing him as unfit to lead Nigeria.

The council made the claim in a statement issued Friday by its spokesperson, Dele Alake, following the International Chamber of Commerce tribunal’s decision dismissing claims brought against Nigeria by Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited over the Mambilla project.

The tribunal rejected Sunrise Power’s demands, including a $680 million claim and another claim exceeding $2.7bn.

The APC campaign council focused its statement on a $500,000 payment allegedly made by Sunrise promoter, Leno Adesanya, to Jennifer Douglas, Atiku’s then-wife, in January 2003.

The council alleged that the payment was linked to the award of the Mambilla contract and raised questions about Atiku’s involvement in the process.

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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