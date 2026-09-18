Fuel Subsidy: ‘Lagos Transporters Are Planning Protest’ – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has alleged that Lagos State transporters are planning a protest.

Naija News reports that Atiku made this known on Friday during a press conference at his residence in Abuja.

According to Atiku, the Lagos protest will provide President Bola Tinubu an excuse to reverse the fuel subsidy as the election nears and revert it if re-elected in 2027.

The former Vice President warned Nigerians not to fall for Tinubu’s trick.

He said, “I’m aware that Lagos transporters are planning a protest.

“That protest will provide Bola Tinubu the excuse to temporarily bring back fuel subsidy and, after being re-elected, go back to remove it.”

Recall that President Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidy during his inaugural speech on May 29, 2023.

Petrol, which was below ₦200 per litre before the subsidy removal, now costs ₦1,430 per litre.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has criticised Atiku over issues arising from the arbitration dispute involving the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Project, describing him as unfit to lead Nigeria.

The council made the claim in a statement issued Friday by its spokesperson, Dele Alake, following the International Chamber of Commerce tribunal’s decision dismissing claims brought against Nigeria by Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited over the Mambilla project.

The tribunal rejected Sunrise Power’s demands, including a $680 million claim and another claim exceeding $2.7bn.

The APC campaign council focused its statement on a $500,000 payment allegedly made by Sunrise promoter, Leno Adesanya, to Jennifer Douglas, Atiku’s then-wife, in January 2003.

The council alleged that the payment was linked to the award of the Mambilla contract and raised questions about Atiku’s involvement in the process.