2027: Atiku, Amaechi Secretly Buying Dangote Refinery Shares – APC Chieftain Claims

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ayekooto Akindele, has claimed that the 2027 African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, are secretly purchasing shares in the Dangote Refinery.

Naija News reports that the Dangote Refinery IPO, which opened on Monday, September 14, 2026, comprises 4.1 billion new ordinary shares offered at ₦525 per share, with a minimum subscription of 10 shares valued at ₦5,250.

The ₦2.15tn offer is scheduled to close on October 13, 2026, subject to the terms contained in the prospectus.

In a post he shared on his Facebook page on Wednesday, while addressing those criticising the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, Ayekooto alleged that while Atiku and Amaechi are allegedly purchasing shares in the refinery, their supporters still believe in the return of the fuel subsidy.

He said, “Atiku and Amaechi are secretly buying Dangote Refinery shares but their uninformed illiterate followers are shouting “Bring back subsidy.” May we not be foolish in our lives.”

Ayekooto further noted that while some Nigerians are losing hope in the country, citizens living abroad are actively investing in Nigeria, including purchasing shares in the Dangote Refinery.

“Wailers living in Diaspora are making their domestic counterparts here feel hopeless about the country.

“Whereas Diaspora Wailers are busy investing in Nigeria, rushing to buy the Dangote Refinery shares, while those Wailers who reside in the same country where Dangote resides are exhibiting traits of hopelessness,” he added.