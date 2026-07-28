Why Can’t You Advise Him In Private – Ayekooto Blasts Aisha Yesufu Over Peter Obi Interview

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ayekooto Akindele, has shared his thoughts on Aisha Yesufu’s criticism of a recent interview granted by the presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi,

Naija News reports that Yesufu on Monday criticized Obi’s interview with Channels TV host Seun Akinbaloye, claiming that she wasted her time watching the question and answer session.

According to her, there were no new questions and the former governor of Anambra State did not make any remark that Nigerians are not familiar with.

Reacting, in a Facebook post, Ayekooto said he suspected Aisha Yesufu’s anger followed her loss at the NDC FCT senatorial primary.

He said, “The anger was aggravated when NDC centralised the campaign purse and Obi hasn’t criticised that in any of his numerous interviews, so “what’s the essence of the interviews if Obi cannot defend you politically and financially?”

Ayekooto wondered why Aisha would “go on social media to criticize her boss”.

“Why can’t she advise him during their strategic session or, at best, during a private meeting?

“Or have those mannerless randy and pee or poo dislodged her from a position of influence in their cabal?

“Because if you have someone’s ears, according to Fashola, you don’t go public to advise such a fellow,” he added.