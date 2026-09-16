Nigeria Is Traumatised, Needs A Father Figure – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has stated that holding political office in the past should not disqualify anyone from seeking office again.

Naija News reports that the party’s National Publicity Secretary, made the submission on Tuesday during an interview with News Central, while defending the choice of former vice president Atiku Abubakar and former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi, as the party’s presidential and vice-presidential candidates for the 2027 election.

He described Nigeria as a traumatised country that needs experienced political leaders such as Atiku.

He argued that holding political offices in the past should not automatically disqualify anyone from seeking office again, saying Atiku’s experience could be particularly useful given Nigeria’s current condition.

He likened Nigeria’s situation to that of South Africa after the end of apartheid, when the African National Congress (ANC) chose Nelson Mandela, despite the presence of younger politicians within the party.

“There were younger people within the African National Congress, but for a nation that had been traumatised, the party recognised that it needed someone of a father figure, someone with experience, with maturity,” Abdullahi said.

He said the ADC considered Atiku capable of playing a similar role in Nigeria because of his political experience and understanding of the country’s history.

“For a traumatised country like Nigeria, because Nigeria has been traumatised. We’ve lost more people to terrorism, to banditry than we’ve ever lost at any other time in our history as a country,” he said.

Abdullahi also cited worsening economic conditions, arguing that Nigerians were poorer than they had been previously.

He said Atiku’s experience, combined with Amaechi’s energy, would provide what he described as the balance required to address the country’s challenges.

“You need someone with the quality of experience that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar brings. You need someone with the energy and the drive of a Rotimi Amaechi to back it up,” he said.