2027: ’19 Northern States Have Fallen For ADC’ – Kenneth Okonkwo

The spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign, Kenneth Okonkwo, has said the 19 Northern states have agreed to vote for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the forthcoming election.

Naija News reports that Okonkwo made this known during an interview on AIT’s Democracy Today on Monday while assessing the chances of the major contenders ahead of the election.

Okonkwo attributed the Northern support for the opposition to growing frustration with the economic policies of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

The ADC chieftain cited the minimum wage and rising petrol prices as examples of the economic pressures facing Nigerians, stressing that the economic situation had made it increasingly difficult for workers to meet basic needs.

He said, “Let me tell you the path to victory for Atiku. The 19 states of the north have fallen for ADC. Settled.

“This government is irrational from their decisions. They are anti-people, and the people have gotten the message because you’re paying somebody 70,000 as minimum wage, and fuel is almost N1,500.

“Your 70,000 can no longer afford you half-tank if your tank is 100 liter without rent, without food.”

Kenneth Okonkwo also predicted gains for the opposition in the South-South, saying Atiku’s running mate would attract support in the region.

According to him, the opposition would win three states in the Southwest, adding that crises within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo and Ogun states could work in the opposition’s favour.

Okonkwo also claimed that Tinubu lacked sufficient popularity in Lagos, the President’s political stronghold.

He stated, “South South, we are going to win in some states, and we’re going to get more than two.

“Then we’re going to get more than 25 percent in all the South-South states because who will not like their own son to be vice president?

“In the Southwest, we most likely get three states. We may win Osun. We won Osun last time in 2023.

“Then Ondo, because there are a lot of crises in the APC. Yes, Ogun. There are a lot of crises.

“Tinubu has never been popular in Lagos.”