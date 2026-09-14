‘You Made Life Expensive’ – Atiku Blames Tinubu For Uber’s Exit From Nigeria

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has blamed President Bola Tinubu’s administration for Uber’s exit.

Naija News reports that Atiku shared his thoughts through his spokesman, Phrank Shaibu, in a statement on 𝕏.

He fumed that Tinubu’s economic reforms are wicked, killing jobs, emptying pockets and driving businesses out of Nigeria.

Atiku argued that Uber exited Nigeria because passengers could no longer afford its fares and drivers could not earn enough to feed their families.

According to Shaibu, “Dear @officialABAT, Uber did not leave because Nigerians stopped needing rides. It left because, under your economy, passengers could no longer afford the fares and drivers could no longer earn enough to feed their families.

“Fuel went up. Spare parts, car loans and repairs went up. The naira fell. Then came more taxes and licence fees from your Taiwo Oyedele.

“He brought a stealth tax on movement. Before passengers reach their destinations, your government has already emptied their pockets.

“Passengers pay more, drivers earn less, and the platforms struggle to survive.

“Uber could not increase fares because Nigerians were already struggling. It could not keep fares low because drivers were losing money.

“After 12 years, it packed its bags, leaving behind lost jobs, lost incomes and more worried families.

“Mr. Bola, stop calling this reform. Any policy that empties pockets, kills jobs and drives businesses out of Nigeria is organised hardship and wickedness raised to an ontological level.

“You @officialABAT made life expensive. Atiku will make Nigeria affordable again.”

Uber officially ended its 12-year operations in Nigeria on September 2, 2026.