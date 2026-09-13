‘You’ve Lost The Right To Talk About Asking People To Sacrifice’ – Atiku Blasts Tinubu’s Govt

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said President Bola Tinubu’s government has lost the right to talk to citizens about sacrifice after taking away their relief and failing to offer real social support.

Naija News reports that Atiku, in a statement on Sunday through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, accused Tinubu’s government of perpetrating one of the most cynical economic deceptions in Nigeria’s history.

According to the former Vice President, Tinubu’s government has left citizens to handle everything independently after his economic decision, instead of offering help.

Atiku further stated that Tinubu’s government removed the fuel subsidy, which caused trouble for millions of families, but cannot pay the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

He added that ASUU’s new threat to strike shows the dishonesty behind promises that savings from subsidies would support education and stop the ongoing problems in universities.

He said, “A government that takes away relief from citizens, does not offer real social support, and doesn’t fulfil the basic promises it made has lost the right to talk about asking people to sacrifice.

“Families are having a hard time because food is getting more expensive, travel costs are really high, energy bills are going up, and their incomes are not as big as before.

“Instead of helping Nigerians deal with the problems caused by its economic choices, the government has mostly left them to handle everything on their own.

“That is what makes the present university crisis indefensible. The government removed the cushion, collected the supposed savings and imposed the hardship, but Nigerians cannot see the corresponding improvement in their schools, hospitals or everyday lives.

“More than three years later, lecturers are still raising concerns about unpaid salaries and unresolved agreements. ASUU is again warning of industrial action.

“University infrastructure remains inadequate, while millions of young Nigerians compete every year for limited admission spaces. So where is the money?”