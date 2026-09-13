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Tinubu: Everybody Has FBI Records – Omokri

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Key Takeaways

  • Nigeria's Ambassador-designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri, said on Sunday that President Bola Tinubu has no criminal record with the United States FBI.
  • Omokri told Channels Television that the FBI files on Tinubu are normal biometrics like DNA, blood group and fingerprints collected during U.S. embassy background checks.
  • Omokri claimed opposition politicians are pushing the criminal record narrative, and said Tinubu avoids releasing biometrics because they could be cloned or misused.

Nigeria’s Ambassador-designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri, has declared that President Bola Tinubu has no criminal record with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States of America.

He added that the records the FBI has about Tinubu are just details like his DNA, blood group, fingerprints and other normal records which everybody has.

According to Omokri, who spoke on Sunday during a Channels Television interview, everyone who has ever applied to the U.S. Embassy or gone through a background check has similar records with the FBI.

He added that reports that the FBI has criminal records about President Tinubu are being sponsored by opposition politicians to confound Nigerians with the use of the term criminal record.

Naija News reports that Omokri’s position follows fresh concerns, particularly from opposition politicians, over the alleged United States government documents concerning President Tinubu.

However, Omokri asserted that the United States government or the FBI never declared that Tinubu has any criminal record.

The former presidential spokesperson insisted that Tinubu does not want his DNA and other records released because it can be cloned, manipulated and used for nefarious activities if it gets into the wrong hands.

“President Tinubu has no criminal record, these are FBI records which everybody has, I have FBI Records, you (Seun) have FBI records, President Tinubu doesn’t want to release FBI records because the FBI records they contain your DNA, Blood group, finger prints, when you go to US embassy and you take your biometrics it goes directly to FBI,” Omokri asserted.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
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