Why I Won’t Promote Peter Obi, Atiku Against Tinubu – Datti Baba-Ahmed

Former Labour Party vice-presidential candidate Datti Baba-Ahmed has shed more light on his recent statement about the leadership capacity of presidential candidates Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that Baba-Ahmed, in an earlier interview, had said that none of the presidential candidates contesting against President Bola Tinubu has the capacity to improve Nigeria.

Speaking on the Naija Unfiltered Podcast, Baba-Ahmed explained that his comments were made in the interest of fairness, arguing that he did not want to give any of President Bola Tinubu’s major challengers an undue advantage by asking the president to step down.

He asserted that he was trying to maintain what he considered a level playing field among the major contenders.

“In the way 2027 elections are, I will not disadvantage Uncle (Tinubu). I will not disadvantage him to unnecessarily promote Baba Atiku and Peter Obi and others, because we have to be fair in life, and that’s what I stand for,” he said.

He explained that asking Tinubu to hand over while promoting opposition candidates would unfairly favour some contenders over others.

“I don’t want to unduly disadvantage a key opponent. Who is the key opponent? The major opponent, Tinubu, Shettima ticket, and promote the Atiku ticket, which I’m not there, or the Obi ticket that I’m not there. One has to be fair in life, and that’s what happened,” Baba-Ahmed said.

He added that his response to Seun Okinbaloye’s question was not the issue he initially came to discuss, but it came up during the interview.

“And it was not what I went to discuss with Seun, but Seun found a way of bringing that topic and insisting, including Peter Obi,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed also rejected suggestions that his controversial remark meant he had withdrawn his support for Obi, saying he remained appreciative of their political history.

“What I have done to support Peter Obi, I can repeat it.

“Peter Obi knows I stood for him. I still stand by him, and it is regretful those moves he made. But it is his choice,” he said.

He also denied claims that Obi had “dropped” him, saying he had raised concerns about Obi’s political plans as far back as January 2024.

“Now they keep saying that he dropped me. He didn’t drop me.

“On 31st of January, 2024, I told him, sir, I need you to have a plan, and you don’t have it. At least I haven’t heard from you,” Baba-Ahmed said.

Baba-Ahmed further expressed respect for Atiku, describing the former vice-president as a father figure and saying his comments were not intended to undermine him.q

“Between me and Atiku, it’s much, much, much respect. In fact, I was able to remind him that I personally see you as like a father figure,” he said.