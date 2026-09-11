‘Our Campaign Is Not To Mention Anybody’ – Tinubu’s Campaign DG, Yari

Director-General of President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 campaign council, Senator Abdul’aziz Yari Abubakar, has said the campaign would focus on the performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, rather than attacking political opponents or individuals.

Naija News reports that Yari, speaking on Friday in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, during a consultation meeting with party leaders and other stakeholders as part of his mobilisation efforts ahead of the 2027 general elections, said the campaign would centre on issues affecting Nigerians and the future of the country.

He said although his responsibility as director-general required him to travel across the country to market Tinubu’s achievements and vision, he deemed it necessary to return to his home state and seek the support of its political stakeholders.

According to him, the responsibility of delivering victory for Tinubu in 2027 rests on all party members and stakeholders, not only on him as campaign council director-general.

He said, “After the council, I found it necessary to come back home. It is my responsibility to work in every corner of Nigeria to market Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, showcase what he has done in the past three years and explain his thinking towards having a better Nigeria and why he should be elected as president.

“But this is my homeland. So wherever we are going to, it must be a success. We need to come together and rub shoulders with any other state that is going to lead us. We are one of the three, by God’s grace.

“Allah chose me to be here as director-general. Therefore, their support should be vast. We are here to tell them what we are expecting from them and what we are hoping to have as a party.

“Our campaign is not to mention anybody. We will mention what we have done for Nigeria, where we met Nigeria economically and where we met Nigeria security-wise.

“No individual is before us today. Nigeria is before us as Nigerians. That is the basis of our campaign and how we want the country to look like.”

Speaking on insecurity, Yari said Tinubu is spending huge resources to combat terrorism and banditry across the country, assuring that the Federal Government will succeed in fighting terrorism.

He added, “I can tell you what is being spent to control the issue of security. It is unprecedented. I cannot believe it.

“By God’s grace, we are going to succeed, Insha Allah. Bola Ahmed Tinubu will succeed in fighting this insecurity and banditry.”