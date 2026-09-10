Tinubu Loves Nigeria – Yari Reveals APC’s Plan For 2027 Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said its 2027 presidential campaign will focus on the performance of President Bola Tinubu’s administration rather than personal attacks on political opponents.

The Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdulazeez Yari, disclosed this in Gusau, Zamfara State, after meeting behind closed doors with Governor Dauda Lawal and traditional rulers in the state on Wednesday.

Yari said the party would use the campaign to tell Nigerians what the Tinubu administration had achieved and what it planned to do if given another term.

He said the campaign would be based on issues and the records of the government, rather than making promises or attacking individuals.

According to him, Nigeria has gone through difficult periods that made some people doubt whether the country would remain united, but Nigerians have continued to protect the unity of the nation.

“Nigeria is a wonderful country. We have been seeing so many things which some predicted that Nigeria will not continue as a country, from June 12 to others. This is where we are. Nigerians continue to ensure this country remains a united country,” Yari said.

The former Zamfara State governor said Tinubu was committed to the development of the country and had demonstrated his love for Nigeria, Naija News reports.

“Tinubu is beyond any other person. He is for Nigerians, and a leader that loves this country without any fear of contradiction,” Yari said.

Yari added that the 2027 campaign would not be centred on making fresh promises, but on showing Nigerians what the APC-led administration had done since taking office.

He explained that his first official engagement as campaign council director-general was with traditional rulers because of their close relationship with the people.

According to him, although traditional rulers are not politicians, they have an important role to play in society and their support would be valuable to the campaign.

He said seeking their support and blessings was necessary as the party prepares for the 2027 election.

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, said the meeting with the traditional rulers was organized to formally present Yari to them following his appointment as Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

The governor described Yari as a son of the state and said it was important for him to receive the support of the traditional leaders ahead of the campaign.

“It is important for us to hand him over to them to seek for their support. This is the reason for the meeting,” Lawal said.

The governor also assured the campaign council that Tinubu would enjoy the full support of the people of Zamfara State in the 2027 presidential election.