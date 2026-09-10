Why I Said I’m Ready To Die For Votes In 2027 – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has reiterated his commitment towards ensuring that the votes of Nigerians count in the 2027 elections.

Speaking on Thursday in an interview with Arise News, Obi said structures would be put in place to ensure votes from polling units are counted and transmitted without any manipulation.

The former Governor of Anambra State added that they will ensure thorough monitoring of the process to protect votes at the polling units.

Naija News reports that he, however, clarified that the idea is not to have parallel systems with those to be provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He stressed that Nigeria must not be an exception when it comes to organizing free, fair and transparent elections.

“We are going to have dual transmission. This time around, we will make sure every polling unit has a system that transmits to our own situation room the correct results,” he said.

On the public declaration in Port Harcourt where he said he was ready to die for his votes in the 2027 election, Peter Obi explained that it was not a declaration of desperation or an incitement to the youths.

The NDC candidate said his statement was a response to what one of his supporters said about their readiness to defend their votes during the 2027 election.

He said it was a symbolic statement of support, assuring his supporters that he is with them in ensuring their votes count.