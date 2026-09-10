Sometimes I Believe Tinubu Is Not In Charge – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has said he sometimes feels President Bola Tinubu is not in charge of his government.

He also challenged President Tinubu to speak directly to Nigerians rather than relying on aides, appointees and press statements.

Obi said that if elected President in 2027, he would engage Nigerians directly, with no intermediaries between him and the citizens.

Naija News reports that he made the remarks on Thursday during an interview on Arise News.

Obi said the President should personally address Nigerians on issues affecting the country instead of allowing his aides and associates to speak on his behalf.

“Sometimes I believe Tinubu is not in charge. All these things that his people are talking, he should be the one talking.

“Nobody will talk for Peter Obi. I will talk to my people,” he said.

The former Governor of Anambra State also queried President Tinubu’s frequent overseas trips, urging him to instead spend more time in the country and visit parts of Nigeria facing different challenges.

H e pointed to states such as Zamfara, Sokoto, Plateau and Kano as states the President should visit personally.

“He should spend three days in these states,” Obi declared during the interview.

Obi insisted that the Nigerian president must spend his vacation in Nigeria, adding that if elected, he will go to Sokoto and spend Sallah with the Sultan.