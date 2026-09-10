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Peter Obi Speaks On Stepping Down For Atiku

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
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Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi
Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi

Key Takeaways

  • NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said he cannot unilaterally step down for ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2027 general elections.
  • Obi said any alliance is now about parties coming together, not two candidates, because each party already has a candidate in the race.
  • Obi dismissed claims he rejected an offer to be Atiku’s running mate, insisting nobody formally offered him any vice-presidential slot.

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has explained why he cannot unilaterally step down for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Obi said the issue had gone beyond individual ambitions, arguing that any possible political arrangement would have to involve the parties involved rather than just the candidates.

The former Anambra State governor spoke during an interview on Arise Television aired on Thursday, where he discussed issues surrounding the 2027 presidential race and possible opposition alliances.

When asked whether he would consider withdrawing from the race in favour of Atiku, Obi said the current political structure made such a decision a matter for political parties.

Obi said, “Do you know where we are now? Where we are now is that I’m a candidate, my leader Atiku is a candidate of another party, so you are talking about two parties coming together; it’s no longer me or him as you are now talking about parties coming together.

“All those parties have candidates, so it’s no longer me as Peter talking. It’s like a situation where you have two corporations coming together; it’s no longer two CEOs going for a drink and saying we are going to work together.

“It’s not me saying I don’t want to be this or that; no, we have passed that stage.”

Obi and Atiku previously contested the 2023 presidential election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform before Obi left the party and later emerged as the Labour Party (LP) candidate.

Ahead of the 2027 election, there have been discussions about a possible alliance between opposition figures, including suggestions that Obi could work with Atiku.

However, Obi said reports that he was offered the opportunity to become Atiku’s running mate and rejected it were inaccurate.

“My statement was unequivocal, and I am genuinely surprised by the misrepresentation of my words. For the avoidance of doubt, I never stated at any time that I would be vice president to anyone and it’s unequivocal,” he had earlier said.

Speaking further, Obi maintained that no one ever formally offered him the position.

“Who said so? Where? I wasn’t even in any party where that offer was on the table. I wasn’t even in a position where it was being offered and I refused,” he said.

Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: [email protected]

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