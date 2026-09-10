‘I Knew We Would Not Win’ – Atiku’s 2023 Running Mate, Okowa

Former Delta State Governor and ex-vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa, has said he knew the party would not win the 2023 presidential election even before the final results were announced.

Naija News reports that Okowa, who was the running mate to Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential contest, said his assessment of the political atmosphere at the time convinced him that the PDP would finish behind the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former governor made the disclosure at a recent event, recalling that he had shared his prediction with Christian leaders before the election.

According to Okowa, he had already anticipated the election outcome and informed religious leaders of his expectations before Nigerians went to the polls.

Okowa said, “I knew we would not win the election.

“And even when I met with the Christian leaders, I told them that APC will win, while PDP will come second and then LP will come third.”

The 2023 presidential election was eventually won by Bola Tinubu of the APC, while Atiku came second and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) finished third.

Speaking at an APC gathering in Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State, Okowa urged supporters of the ruling party to ensure that their support translates into votes during the next election.

“I am overwhelmed by the large turnout of our people. I urge you to remain loyal to the APC and ensure that your support translates into votes for all our candidates in 2027,” he said.