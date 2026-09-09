2027: Peter Obi, Atiku, Makinde Refuse To Step Down

The G-100 coalition of political groups and stakeholders advocating a united single-ticket ahead of the 2027 election may be facing fresh hurdles as the presidential candidates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar; the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, and the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, have rejected the consensus push.

Naija News recalls that the opposition leaders, seeking to foster unity among stakeholders ahead of the 2027 elections, recently convened at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja for the G-100 Alliance Summit.

The summit was part of broader efforts by opposition parties to forge a common platform for collaboration and build a formidable political force capable of mounting a strong challenge to the ruling All Progressives Congress and its candidate, President Bola Tinubu.

However, the push appears to have met resistance from the camps of Atiku, Peter Obi and Makinde, with none of the three indicating they are prepared to withdraw from the race in favour of another aspirant, but projecting themselves as viable candidates.

However, a member of the G-100 coalition, Umanu Elijah, said in an interview with Punch that consultations would be concluded and an agreement reached on a consensus candidate by September 30.

He said, “We had our first summit recently in Abuja with the opposition political parties and their presidential candidates. It is important to note that this is a gradual process. We have not adopted a single candidate yet, but that is the goal.

“Recall that yesterday (Monday), Mr Peter Obi visited the Allied Peoples’ Movement presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde. This is the conversation the G-100 is driving. Meetings are going on behind the scenes, and I am sure that before the end of this month, we would have settled on a consensus candidate that we will ask other candidates and parties to support. This is the situation for now.”

Speaking on the development, a trusted ally of Atiku said the former Vice President is open to discussion but will not step down, arguing that his earlier opposition coalition had given birth to the ADC.

The source stated, “Those who are now talking about coalition and alliance are only beginning to realise that Atiku is ahead of them. He thought about this quite a long time ago and came up with the idea. He did not just stop there; political stakeholders from across the country and different political parties were consulted, and that is why we have the ADC today.

“That is why leaders from different political parties came together and adopted the ADC as the platform for the opposition leaders’ coalition ahead of the 2027 election. Atiku Abubakar is now the candidate, while others are still talking about coalition, alliance and the G-100.

“Of course, as a statesman, he is open to discussions. Atiku has been engaging with any leaders who meet with him, so he remains open to dialogue. But Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is going to contest the 2027 election. Those who understand the situation in the country and believe that only Atiku has the capacity to do it will rally around him from the other political parties.”

Similarly, the NDC National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, said the party was open to discussions on a consensus presidential candidate for the opposition, stressing that Peter Obi is credible, popular and had a strong chance of emerging as the preferred choice.

He said, “Our party, in line with the Nigerian Constitution, has the right to associate with any individual member, group or association in the country. It is in exercising this right that you see our candidate associating with other candidates across party lines.

“As a party, it is part of our principle that there is a need for us to come together. However, coming together does not mean that we do not have what it takes to win the election. Our presidential candidate is a popular and credible candidate.

“NDC is ready to participate in discussions about a single candidate for the opposition parties. We are ready and are already participating in discussions about the need to have a consensus candidate or a single candidate, especially because we believe that our candidate is one of the best among all the other aspirants and has a strong chance of emerging as the consensus candidate.”

Also, the APM National Publicity Secretary Abubakar Yusuf said Makinde remained firmly in the 2027 race and was contesting to win, rather than merely to participate.

Yusuf said although discussions on a possible opposition consensus were ongoing, Makinde had not stepped down for any candidate and could still emerge as the consensus choice.

He said, “Well, you have heard from the candidate during the commissioning of the APC presidential campaign headquarters. You heard from the candidate, the national leader of the party, the chairman of the party, and even the vice-presidential candidate.

“The Governor of Oyo State, who is the flag bearer of our party, is not in the race to take Nigerians for a ride, or for a joke, comedy or fun. He is in the race to win. He is contesting to win the 2027 election.

“Yes, we know we have stakeholders in the G-100, but of course, discussions are ongoing. What makes you think Makinde will not be adopted as the consensus candidate? For now, all I can tell you is that His Excellency, the Oyo State Governor and candidate of our party, is in the contest to win. He has not stepped down for anybody.”