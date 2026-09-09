Peter Obi Attack: ‘Whoever Is Angry Should Display The Anger With The Ballot Paper’ – Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has condemned the blockade of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, by suspected thugs during his visit to Benue State.

Keyamo, in a statement on Wednesday, described the incident as unacceptable in a democracy, saying politicians should be allowed to move freely and conduct their political activities without intimidation or violence.

Naija News recalls that Obi’s convoy was attacked by protesters and prevented from reaching the venue of his visit in Benue State on Tuesday.

Reacting to the development, Keyamo said whether the protest was linked to internal disagreements within the NDC, as suggested by the Benue State Government, or allegedly sponsored by the All Progressives Congress (APC) or another opposition party, the incident should be condemned.

He said, “Yesterday’s report of the prevention of the Presidential candidate of the NDC, Mr. Peter Obi, by some angry protesters from proceeding to the venue of his visit in Benue State must be condemned by all men of goodwill.”

According to him, the circumstances surrounding the protest should not be allowed to justify actions that undermine democratic freedoms.

“Whether the protest was a result of internal squabbles within the NDC (as posited by the Benue State Government) or sponsored by the APC or any other rival party, this should not be part of our democracy,” he said.

Keyamo also rejected arguments that Obi’s planned visit to Yelwata, where scores of people were killed in a deadly attack back in 2025, was politically motivated.

He noted that some people had accused the former Anambra State governor of attempting to “whip up fresh emotions” by visiting the community for political purposes.

However, the minister said such accusations could not justify preventing any political candidate from moving freely.

“Some have also accused Obi of attempting to whip up fresh emotions by attempting to visit Yelwata, where the unfortunate killings happened more than a year ago, just for political reasons; hence the blockade.

“That is still not acceptable; everyone should be allowed to move about freely and play their politics without such crude interference,” Keyamo stated.

The Minister, however, used the incident to criticise what he described as partisan reporting of confrontations involving politicians, accusing sections of the media of applying different standards depending on the political party involved.

He argued that incidents involving candidates of the APC were often described as evidence of public rejection, while similar confrontations involving opposition politicians were reported as attacks allegedly carried out by sponsored thugs or hoodlums.

“There is no better time to draw attention of Nigerians and the world to the spin that the partisan section of the media usually put to such incidents.

“Many a time when an angry crowd confronts or molests an APC candidate at any level, the partisan Press shamelessly dubs or spins it as ‘rejection’ by ‘Nigerians’. When it concerns the opposition, then it is ‘attack’ by ‘sponsored thugs’ or ‘hoodlums’. Just check most headlines today,” Keyamo said.

He called on journalists and media organisations to maintain neutrality and apply the same standards when reporting political activities involving parties and candidates.

“This is what is unacceptable. In fact, many opposition leaders openly boasts that the APC candidates cannot go to some parts of this country and shout ‘APC!’ without being ‘stoned’, ‘beaten’ or molested, yet the partisan Press do not call out such leaders and even help to accentuate such statements,” the Minister added.

He said the responsibility of the press was to provide fair and balanced reports to the public.

“What is good for the goose is also good for the gander. The Press must extricate itself from such partisanship and be fair to all,” he said.

The minister maintained that political disagreements should be settled through democratic processes rather than violence or physical confrontation and urged supporters of all political parties to channel their grievances towards candidates through the ballot box during elections.

“Whoever is angry at any candidate of any political party should display the anger with the ballot paper on voting day by a simple thumbprint, not by violent acts during campaigns,” Keyamo stated.