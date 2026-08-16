Agreement Is Agreement – Keyamo Reacts As Adeleke Publicly Reaffirms Support For Tinubu

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has applauded Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke for publicly endorsing President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Naija News reported that Adeleke, after securing victory in the 2026 Osun governorship election, had publicly renewed his backing for Tinubu.

Delivering his victory speech, the governor praised Tinubu for what he described as the President’s support for a free and fair electoral process in the state.

“At this point, I must deeply appreciate Mr President, His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his strong support for a free and fair election,” Adeleke said.

Adeleke also described Tinubu as “a son of Osun State” before formally restating his support for the President’s second-term bid.

“Mr President is a son of Osun State and I hereby reaffirm my earlier endorsement of him for second term in the 2027 presidential election,” the governor said.

Reacting to the development in a post on 𝕏, Keyamo thanked Adeleke for publicly reaffirming his support for Tinubu.

He described the governor as a man of integrity and honour.

“Thank you, Governor Ademola Adeleke, for the public and unequivocal endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 2027 Presidential Election,” Keyamo said.

He added, “You are a man of integrity and honour. ‘Agreement is agreement.”