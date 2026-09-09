If You Knew Peter Obi Was Not Competent, Why Did You Drag Nigerians Through That Process? – Sowore Fires Datti

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has slammed Labour Party (LP) former vice-presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, for criticising his former principal, Peter Obi.

Naija News recalls that Datti had declared that none of President Bola Tinubu’s challengers, including Peter Obi, can change Nigeria.

The politician said he did not believe the opposition figures challenging Tinubu had what it would take to transform the country.

In response, Sowore berated Datti for presenting a candidate he knew was incompetent and dragging Nigerians through the process.

He said, “That was why I confronted them. I’m saying to you: if you knew that your candidate, Peter Obi, was not competent to be president in 2023, why did you have to drag Nigeria through that whole process of presenting such a candidate when you knew it and are now saying it?”

Dismissing the significance of Peter Obi’s strong youth following in 2023, Sowore argued that popularity alone did not establish competence, insisting that voters should instead examine how the former Labour Party candidate was presented to the public.

He added, “This whole idea that he was popular and youth followed him, It’s all part of the campaigning that brought us here today. It’s exactly that: you can package a candidate and then discover that everything you did in packaging made people fall for what was false and fraudulent.

“Then, that person who was the heartbeat from that effort has now come out and said, ‘The person that was presented to you in 2023 wasn’t who you thought he was. If he were to be president today, your problems would be compounded.’ That’s what brought this conversation we’re having today, and I’m saying we should interrogate that and discuss it. I don’t think we’re discussing why he was popular; we’re discussing how he became popular and on which grounds he became popular.

“That was my position then: that all these things were packaged to fool the public and fool some youths.”