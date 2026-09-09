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‘Deeply Shameful’ – Atiku Condemns Benue Attack On Peter Obi

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar
Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar

Key Takeaways

  • ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, condemned the attack on NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s convoy during Obi’s visit to Benue State.
  • Atiku, in a Wednesday statement by campaign spokesperson, Kenneth Okonkwo, called the attack unacceptable, shameful and undemocratic, and urged urgent investigation and prosecution.
  • Obi’s media aide, Esther Umoh, said suspected thugs barricaded Boko Road near the Nigerian Air Force Base on Tuesday to stop Obi’s convoy.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the attack on the convoy of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, during his visit to Benue State.

Atiku, in a statement on Wednesday by his campaign spokesperson, Kenneth Okonkwo, said the attack on Obi is unacceptable, shameful and undemocratic.

The former Vice President also called on the government and security agencies to investigate the incident and ensure those responsible face justice.

HE Atiku Abubakar strongly condemns the violent attack on Peter Obi, who was brutally prevented from reaching bereaved families of Yelwata, Benue State, to offer his condolences over the persistent terrorist attacks on them.

“Such acts are unacceptable, anti-democratic, and deeply shameful.

“He calls on the authorities to investigate urgently, hold those responsible accountable, and ensure the safety and freedom of all leaders to carry out their duties without intimidation,” Okonkwo said in the statement.

Naija News recalls that tension erupted in Benue State on Tuesday after suspected thugs barricaded a road used by the convoy of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Obi’s media aide, Esther Umoh, raised the alarm in a post on 𝕏 shortly after the former Anambra State governor and members of his entourage arrived in the state.

Umoh alleged the blockade occurred along Boko Road, near the Nigerian Air Force Base, and was meant to stop Obi’s convoy from proceeding further into the state.

She accompanied the claim with a video purportedly showing the obstruction.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
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