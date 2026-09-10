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2027: Government Knows Where I Am – Peter Obi Questions Failure To Track Criminals

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By Justina Otio
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NDC Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi
NDC Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi

Key Takeaways

  • NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, faulted the Federal Government for failing to tackle insecurity, saying modern technology can pinpoint people’s locations for arrests.
  • Speaking on Arise Television, Obi said the government knows where he is and should redirect surveillance tools from monitoring opponents to tracking criminals.
  • Obi said kidnappings still happen daily despite technology, and promised that if elected he would focus resources on protecting Nigerians, not opponents.

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has questioned why the incumbent administration has failed to adequately tackle the country’s security situation despite the availability of technology.

He argued that advanced technology can pinpoint individuals’ locations and wondered why such technology is not being used.

Naija News reports that Obi shared his concerns during an appearance on Arise Television.

“In today’s world, you can know where people are,” he said.

He also questioned the deployment of government surveillance resources, suggesting that capabilities allegedly used to monitor political opponents should instead be directed towards tracking criminals.

Today, the government knows where I am. All those equipment’s they’re using to focus on opponents, should we focus on criminals?” Obi asked.

The former Anambra State governor said his administration, if elected, would not be preoccupied with political opponents but would focus its resources on tackling criminal activities.

I’m not going to follow any opponents. I don’t care where they are. I don’t care what they do. It’s not my business. I’m going to focus it where it is,” he said.

Obi said the continued occurrence of kidnappings despite advances in technology suggested that there were shortcomings in Nigeria’s security response.

I don’t know who, but there’s something wrong. Not in today’s world. Because we’re serious. It’s happening to everybody. It’s happening every day. So, there’s something wrong,” he said.

He maintained that the government needed to deploy available technology and resources more effectively to protect Nigerians and confront criminal activities.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

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