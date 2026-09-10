2027: Government Knows Where I Am – Peter Obi Questions Failure To Track Criminals

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has questioned why the incumbent administration has failed to adequately tackle the country’s security situation despite the availability of technology.

He argued that advanced technology can pinpoint individuals’ locations and wondered why such technology is not being used.

Naija News reports that Obi shared his concerns during an appearance on Arise Television.

“In today’s world, you can know where people are,” he said.

He also questioned the deployment of government surveillance resources, suggesting that capabilities allegedly used to monitor political opponents should instead be directed towards tracking criminals.

“Today, the government knows where I am. All those equipment’s they’re using to focus on opponents, should we focus on criminals?” Obi asked.

The former Anambra State governor said his administration, if elected, would not be preoccupied with political opponents but would focus its resources on tackling criminal activities.

“I’m not going to follow any opponents. I don’t care where they are. I don’t care what they do. It’s not my business. I’m going to focus it where it is,” he said.

Obi said the continued occurrence of kidnappings despite advances in technology suggested that there were shortcomings in Nigeria’s security response.

“I don’t know who, but there’s something wrong. Not in today’s world. Because we’re serious. It’s happening to everybody. It’s happening every day. So, there’s something wrong,” he said.

He maintained that the government needed to deploy available technology and resources more effectively to protect Nigerians and confront criminal activities.