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North Can’t Blame Me For Sardauna Sokoto Killing – Peter Obi

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi
Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi

Key Takeaways

  • NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said Nigerians should not blame him for the 1966 coup killings, including Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello.
  • Peter Obi spoke on Thursday during an Arise News interview, saying he was about four years old then and too young for those events.
  • Peter Obi said his presidency would push unity, and promised Northern voters poverty reduction, healthcare, skills development and better use of Northern resources within four years.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has declared that it would be wrong to blame him for the death of the Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello, and other Northern political leaders during the 1966 coup in Nigeria.

According to Obi, he was barely four years old when the incident happened.

He maintained that he was too young when some of the events being referenced occurred.

“I was a baby when all these happened.

“You cannot hold what happened when I was barely three, four years against me. That’s in the past now.

“But we must build the future based on love, not on hatred. So it is time to show love. It is time to show unity.

“That’s why my presidency is about unity of the country, and it’s important that people understand that,” he said.

Naija News reports that Obi made the submission on Thursday during an Arise News interview where he was asked how he thinks the North would react to the prospect of his presidency based on the killing of Sardauna and the involvement of Igbo military officers in the episode.

Obi, however, urged Nigerians to look beyond past grievances, noting that if elected, his government will focus on uniting the country.

He said significant changes would be visible within four years under his leadership.

Four years, people will see the difference,” he said.

Obi also appealed to voters in Northern Nigeria, saying his administration would prioritise poverty reduction, healthcare and skills development.

“If there is any president the North should celebrate, it’s me. I will deal with poverty, health, skills. I will deal with the North and they will like it,” he said.

He promised to harness the resources in the North for the growth of the region and the prosperity of Nigeria.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
Contact: [email protected]

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