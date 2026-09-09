It Is Not About Showing Bigger Force – NDC Youth Leader Defends Peter Obi’s Response To Convoy Blockade

National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth leader, Paul Moses, has said that the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s response to the blockage of his convoy in Benue State should not be reduced to a political disagreement.

Naija News reports that the NDC flag bearer was attacked by suspected thugs and stopped from accessing Yelwata in Benue State, where he planned to meet victims of recent killings.

Following the blockade, Obi declined to force his way into the camp and instead returned to the airport before flying to Plateau State to continue his humanitarian tour.

Speaking during an appearance on Arise News, Moses said Obi’s response to the incident should be viewed as an example of restraint rather than reduced to a political disagreement.

“Leadership isn’t about showing who has the bigger crowd or the bigger force. It’s about the power of restraint,” Moses said.

He said Obi’s response to the incident should be viewed as an example of restraint rather than reduced to a political disagreement.

Moses, who said he was present during the visit, argued that the focus should remain on the victims of violence and on the need for political leaders to access communities affected by insecurity.

“We need to get down to the crux of the matter, which has to do with the value of the human lives that are involved.”

He questioned how political leaders could access communities affected by violence if their movement depended on incumbent authorities’ approval.

“How do we build democracy where access to citizens, particularly those who have been slaughtered, killed, you know, without any roadblock, is now dependent upon the goodwill of incumbent authorities?” he asked.

Moses said the incident should prompt other presidential candidates to visit communities affected by violence and engage directly with victims.

He said Obi’s previous visits to Benue involved engagements with victims, traditional rulers and community officials, adding that the latest visit was different because political actors and Labour Party supporters were involved.