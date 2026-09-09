‘Mention The Name Of That Aide’ – Benue Govt Challenges Peter Obi Over Thugs Attack

The Benue State Government has challenged the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, and his party to identify the government official allegedly responsible for obstructing his visit to Yelewata community.

Naija News reports that the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Hyacinth Alia, Tersoo Kula, said the state government was prepared to cooperate with the police to investigate the incident and prosecute anyone found culpable.

Kula spoke on Wednesday during an appearance on Arise TV’s The Morning Show, following allegations that suspected thugs prevented Obi and his entourage from proceeding to Yelewata during a visit to Benue on Tuesday.

He maintained that the government had no prior knowledge of the reported obstruction and only became aware of it after images of the incident circulated online.

Kula said, “The incident was completely unknown to the government until we started seeing pictures of what was happening. But before you say, Jack, they addressed the press and accused the governor of blocking his way. Now, the governor has become an accused person.

“I challenged them that they should name that aide. They mentioned a particular aide, and we said they should go ahead and mention him. If there’s any evidence, the police commissioner should ensure that the person who directed this is arrested and brought to book. These are easy assignments. They have the ability to do it.”

Speaking on insecurity in the state, Kula said, “What is happening in Benue State is somehow difficult to understand. What is happening to Benue State in respect to insecurity is happening to other states. It’s not peculiar to Benue. But there is no excuse saying that because it’s happening to other states, we should be comfortable. We are not comfortable. The reverend father has said to you earlier that he is not comfortable and he is not sleeping in ensuring that the insecurity is reduced to the barest minimum. We now have what we can describe as relative peace in the state.”