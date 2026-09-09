‘Deeply Disturbing’ – Makinde Reacts As Thugs Stopped Peter Obi’s Visit To Benue

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, has strongly condemned the reported blockade of Peter Obi’s convoy in Benue State on Tuesday.

The Governor of Oyo State accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of using intimidation and harassment to frustrate opposition politicians ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), was stopped by thugs from entering Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Tuesday.

The former Anambra State governor was said to be on his way to Yelwata to visit families affected by the recent killings in the area.

The Benue State Government confirmed the incident but said Obi’s visit was not communicated to the state authorities beforehand.

Reacting in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Digital Communication, Anthony Ehilebo, Makinde condemned the obstruction of Obi’s convoy.

The Oyo State governor alleged that the APC had resorted to intimidation, harassment and other tactics because of its difficulty in selling President Bola Tinubu to Nigerians.

Makinde also linked the incident to Obi’s presence at the inauguration of the Makinde/Daura Presidential Campaign Office on Monday, September 7, 2026.

He said it was disturbing that the incident occurred barely 24 hours after Obi joined other opposition leaders to show solidarity with him.

The statement read, “We strongly condemn the unwarranted obstruction of the convoy of the Presidential Candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), former Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi, during his visit to Benue State on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

“The incident, in which Mr. Obi’s convoy was obstructed by a group of suspected state-sponsored thugs on his way to Yelwata to visit families affected by the tragic killings in the area, is deeply disturbing and totally unacceptable.

“It marks a new low in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)’s desperation to stifle opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 general elections.”

Makinde maintained that Sections 40 and 41 of the 1999 Constitution guarantee Nigerians the right to freedom of association and movement.

He rejected the Benue Government’s explanation that Obi failed to notify the state before embarking on the visit.

According to him, no Nigerian, including a presidential candidate, requires prior permission to move into another state for legitimate activities.

“Setting up roadblocks and engaging thugs to stop opposition candidates have no place in a constitutional democracy,” the statement said.

Makinde called on the Nigeria Police Force to launch a full investigation into the incident and prosecute those found responsible.

He also insisted that the incident would not discourage the opposition from participating in the 2027 electoral process.

“As a campaign, we remain committed to a peaceful electoral process; however, we state clearly that we shall not be deterred or cowed by the antics of those who seek to make peaceful participation impossible,” he said.