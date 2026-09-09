Birds Of The Same Feather – Wike’s Aide Fires Makinde Over Daura

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has criticised Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential candidate Seyi Makinde for choosing Lawal Daura as his running mate.

He questioned why Makinde would choose a running mate who was sacked by former Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

Naija News reports that Osinbajo, a former vice president, first became Acting President of Nigeria on February 5, 2016, when the late President Muhammadu Buhari embarked on a short vacation.

He later served as Acting President during subsequent medical leaves by President Buhari, including from January 2017 and from May 7, 2017, to August 19, 2017.

On August 7, 2018, Osinbajo sacked Daura as Department of State Service (DSS) Director-General following the unauthorised siege and blockade of the National Assembly complex by masked security operatives.

Speaking via 𝕏, Olayinka said, “Una remember this man? He is Lawal Daura, the former DSS Director-General. As DG DSS under Buhari’s government, Lawal Daura tried to sack the National Assembly until Osinbajo, who was acting President then, blocked and later sacked him.

“That’s the man Ibadan Gomina General, Seyi Makinde picked as his running mate to contest for the president of Iwo Road and Bodija.

“Sebi it is birds of the same feather that flock together, nah.