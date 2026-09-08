Why I Blocked National Assembly Without The President’s Permission – Former DSS DG

Former Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura, has spoken on his role in the blockade of the National Assembly during the administration of late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Daura, while fielding questions during an interview, stated that he does not regret his role in the blockade.

When asked whether the then Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, was aware of his decision to shut the gates of the National Assembly, he responded that he does not require the permission of either the acting president or the president to take actions he considered necessary.

Naija News reports that the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Movement (APM) spoke during an interview on Channels Television.

“No way. I don’t need any authority. That has nothing to do with it. I don’t need his permission. I don’t need the permission of the president to do what I think should be done,” he said.

Daura likened his decision to the responsibility of a police officer who witnesses a crime about to be committed.

He said: “I give you an example: if a policeman sees a crime about to be committed in the street, is he supposed to go to a corner, call his commissioner of police or his DPO to say there’s a crime, what do I do?”

Asked whether he regretted the action, the former DSS chief said he had no regrets.

“I never regretted it. I will never regret,” Daura added.