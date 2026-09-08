I Discovered ADC Was Not The Right Choice – Daura

Former Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura, has disclosed why he left the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the All Progressives Movement (APM).

He stated that he left the party because there was a lack of leadership within the party.

Naija News reports that Daura spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Monday.

According to him, the absence of effective leadership could result in indiscipline and make it difficult for an organisation to achieve its goals.

“Basically, two things changed. The first was my discovery that the choice of ADC was somehow not a very correct one, and the reason being lack of leadership.

“And where there is no leadership, by my training, there is not likely to be discipline. And if there is no discipline, there is no way organisational goals can be accomplished. So that was my reason for opting out,” Daura said.

The former DSS boss also explained the circumstances surrounding his then decision to contest the Katsina State governorship election.

He said the ambition was not originally his idea but came from pressure from elders and other stakeholders in Katsina State due to the growing insecurity in the state.

Daura said the elders urged him to contest the election because of his experience in handling national security matters.

“Even when I wanted to aspire to governorship, it wasn’t really, I would say, my own making.

“Normally, politicians say they have been asked, but in my own case, it was truly the case of being asked to come.

“Because Katsina State is going to be one of the epicentres of insecurity, whatever you can call it, and it has been growing by the day.

“So, a lot of people around, especially the elders in Katsina State, came to ask why I allow these things to happen when I am one of those that have really been doing it at the national level.

“They asked that if I don’t really mind, I should come and buy the form for the governorship of Katsina State.

“This is because whatever my people want, I will do it for them. That doesn’t reduce anything from me. I’m still the person that they know. It doesn’t take anything away from me,” he added.