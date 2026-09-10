2027: Peter Obi Makes Fresh Promise On Fuel Price Across Nigeria

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said he will moderate fuel pump prices if elected President in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi made the pledge during an interview with Arise Television on Thursday.

The former Governor of Anambra State also promised to remove corruption from the fuel subsidy system to ensure that petrol prices come down.

According to Peter Obi, the removal of the fuel subsidy did not worsen poverty in the North, stressing that other factors are responsible.

He said, “We’ll moderate fuel prices all over Nigeria. We will remove corruption from the subsidy. When I remove it, petrol and everything else will go down. We are buying fuel at a high cost.

“The poverty in the North was not worsened by the removal of the fuel subsidy. There are other factors. That is not what is causing insecurity.”

In other news, Peter Obi’s spokesman, Valentine Obienyem, shared a letter showing that the Benue State Commissioner of Police was notified before his principal visited Benue State.

Recall that Obi’s convoy was blocked by suspected thugs during a visit to Yelwata community in Benue State. He was stopped from accessing the community and subsequently turned back.

The state government, however, accused Obi of failing to inform the governor, Hyacinth Alia and the state government of his visit, adding that no security arrangements had been made ahead of his reported movement.

The government argued that a visit by a presidential candidate should ordinarily be communicated to the relevant security agencies to allow adequate protection.

However, Obienyem shared a letter on social media indicating that the Benue State Commissioner of Police had been notified before the visit.

The letter, dated September 7, 2026, was signed by the NDC Chairman in Benue State, Ohini Ojegbe.

The police acknowledged it the same day and signed it with an officer identified as Daniel Tarwa.

Tarwa, a superintendent of police, confirmed to Premium Times on Wednesday that the police indeed received the letter from the NDC and equally provided security cover for Obi.