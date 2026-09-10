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2027: ‘You Will Not See New Building, Road Construction If I’m Elected President’ – Peter Obi

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Former Governor, Peter Obi
Former Governor, Peter Obi

Key Takeaways

  • NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said on Thursday that if elected President in 2027, he will stop new buildings and road construction nationwide.
  • Obi, a former Anambra State Governor, told Arise Television he would fix existing roads and buildings first, and build no new presidential or wife’s extensions.
  • Obi also said he sometimes feels President Bola Tinubu is not in charge, urging him to address Nigerians directly instead of using aides and press statements.

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has said there will be no new building or road construction in Nigeria if he is elected President in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi made this disclosure on Thursday during an interview with Arise Television.

According to Peter Obi, Nigerians will not see new buildings or road construction until existing ones are fixed.

The former Governor of Anambra State emphasised that there will be no new extension buildings for the President or his wife.

He said, “So, you’re not going to see the building of new guest houses, the building of anything. In fact, no new building. No new building.

“We’ll fix the existing roads before building new ones.

“We’re not going to start building new extensions for the President or for the wife or for anybody. We will fix what is existing.”

Meanwhile, Peter Obi has said he sometimes feels President Bola Tinubu is not in charge of his government.

He also challenged President Tinubu to speak directly to Nigerians rather than relying on aides, appointees and press statements.

Obi said that if elected President in 2027, he would engage Nigerians directly, with no intermediaries between him and the citizens.

Peter Obi said the President should personally address Nigerians on issues affecting the country instead of allowing his aides and associates to speak on his behalf.

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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