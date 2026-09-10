2027: ‘As Commander-in-Chief, I Won’t Sit In Abuja When There Is Problem In Zamfara, Niger’ – Peter Obi

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said he would not sit comfortably in Abuja as Commander-in-Chief when some states in the country face problems.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi spoke on Thursday during an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Morning Show’, while lamenting the critical security crisis in Nigeria.

According to Peter Obi, if elected President in 2027, he will immediately begin consulting stakeholders across Nigeria on how to address insecurity.

He said, “As Commander-in-Chief, I won’t sit in Abuja when there’s a problem in Zamfara or Niger. We will visit and go and deal with it decisively.

“And I will commence immediate consultation with stakeholders in different areas of Nigeria on how to deal with it.

“Even if you are retaining the ones that are there, they will know that a new Commander-in-Chief is involved, and I’ll be at the forefront. And I’m going to move not just appointing them; we’re going to move to the critical areas.”

Meanwhile, Peter Obi has explained why he cannot unilaterally step down for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Obi said the issue had gone beyond individual ambitions, arguing that any possible political arrangement would have to involve the parties involved rather than just the candidates.

The former Anambra State governor spoke during an interview on Arise Television aired on Thursday, where he discussed issues surrounding the 2027 presidential race and possible opposition alliances.

When asked whether he would consider withdrawing from the race in favour of Atiku, Obi said the current political structure made such a decision a matter for political parties.