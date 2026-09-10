INEC Chairman Worked For Opposition In 2023 – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has claimed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, worked for his political opposition in the 2023 election.

Naija News reports that Obi made the allegation in an interview with Arise News.

He said Nigerians believed in INEC in 2023 and took the electoral process for granted, but stated that the situation would not repeat itself in 2027.

According to Obi, Yakubu had assured Nigerians and the international community that INEC would conduct the election fairly, but he alleged that the commission chairman was, in fact, working for the opposition.

“In 2023, we took things for granted. We believed INEC. We believed what they said they would do.

“The INEC Chairman convinced the world that he would do the right thing, when, in fact, he was working for the opposition.

“This time, we will only trust them by doing the right thing ourselves,” Obi said.

Meanwhile, Obi has said he will moderate fuel pump prices if elected President in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi made the pledge during an interview with Arise Television on Thursday.

The former Governor of Anambra State also promised to remove corruption from the fuel subsidy system to ensure that petrol prices come down.

According to Peter Obi, the removal of the fuel subsidy did not worsen poverty in the North, stressing that other factors are responsible.

He said, “We’ll moderate fuel prices all over Nigeria. We will remove corruption from the subsidy. When I remove it, petrol and everything else will go down. We are buying fuel at a high cost.

“The poverty in the North was not worsened by the removal of the fuel subsidy. There are other factors. That is not what is causing insecurity.”