2027: Ortom Used His Car To Rescue Peter Obi In Benue, He’s Not Working For Tinubu – Alia

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has alleged that his predecessor, Samuel Ortom, is secretly working for the victory of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate in the 2027 election, Peter Obi.

He said that despite the public claims by Ortom that he is working for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, the former Governor is supporting Obi.

The Governor made the claim at the government house in Makurdi, where he spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula.

To buttress his claim, he alleged that Ortom swiftly brought his SUV to convey Obi away from the scene when the former Anambra State Governor was attacked by suspected thugs during his visit to Benue last week.

The CPS claimed to have pictorial evidence of the claim.

“Ortom is stealthily working for Peter Obi,” Kula said.

Naija News reports that Governor Alia also described Ortom’s alliance with former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Michael Kaase Aondoakaa, to wrestle power from him in 2027 as a wild goose chase.

He criticised the Ortom administration as a bunch of eight wasted years that saw no meaningful development.

“There were no infrastructural projects; the administration witnessed no development at the local government level; salaries were not paid to civil servants as and when due; pensioners were denied entitlements.”

According to him, Ortom wants to use Aondoakaa to regain political relevance, but advised the people of the state to reject the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the forthcoming general elections.