2027: ‘Tinubu Will Not Allow Opposition To Unite’ – Baba-Ahmed

Former Labour Party (LP) vice-presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu currently wields enormous influence over Nigeria’s political space and could frustrate opposition efforts to form a united front ahead of 2027.

Naija News reports that Baba-Ahmed spoke in an interview with Trust TV while assessing the political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections and the prospects of the leading presidential candidates.

Baba-Ahmed also alleged that Tinubu install leadership within the opposition parties and does unimaginable things.

According to him, only God can prevent Tinubu from winning the 2027 presidential election.

He said, “Tinubu will not allow opposition to come together. He probably actually chooses candidates in the opposition parties. He installs leadership in those political parties. He does what you and I cannot imagine.

“If Tinubu says something will happen, only God Almighty can stop it. If he says to be declared in 2027, only God Almighty can stop it.”

Asked whether his assessment amounted to praise or criticism, Baba-Ahmed stated, “It is anybody’s business to interpret it anyhow. I only state the facts. And the fact is Nigeria now belongs to Tinubu.”

Baba-Ahmed also acknowledged Tinubu’s ability to build political structures and forge alliances, stressing that the President spent about 16 years building a political base and played a significant role in bringing former President Muhammadu Buhari into an alliance ahead of the 2015 presidential election.

He added, “Even though I don’t entirely agree with him, he did what others were not able to do. He organised for 16 years, not just plan.

“He organised for 16 years against all odds, he brought in Buhari from retirement. Buhari is from across the Niger. He stood for that.”