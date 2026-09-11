Tinubu, Peter Obi Both Endorsed Atiku For President – Kenneth Okonkwo

The spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar’s 2027 presidential campaign under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kenneth Okonkwo, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, endorsed his principal in the 2007 and 2019 elections, respectively.

Naija News reports that Okonkwo made the statement during a recent press briefing.

According to him, Tinubu endorsed Atiku for president in 2007, while Obi endorsed the former Vice President in 2019.

He argued that Atiku remains the only one among the three politicians to have received endorsements from the other two at different times.

Okonkwo said, “Bola Tinubu endorsed Atiku to be president in 2007. Peter Obi endorsed Atiku to be president in 2019.

“Two out of the three of them, Atiku is the only person that has been endorsed by the other two. So, if the other two believe that he is the best, what are you looking for?

“They know themselves, but they don’t know themselves more than you and I.”

Meanwhile, Okonkwo has said President Bola Tinubu’s government should be held responsible if anything happens to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, Peter Obi or any prominent opposition member.

Naija News reports that Okonkwo made this remark while reacting to the attack on Peter Obi’s convoy during his visit to Benue State.

In a post via his 𝕏 handle on Tuesday, Okonkwo said the obstruction of Peter Obi’s movement in Benue State is an affront to his freedom of movement and should be condemned by all Nigerians.

According to Okonkwo, there should be no place for intimidation and political violence in the country’s democracy.

He said, “The violent obstruction of the movement of @PeterObi in Benue State is an affront to his freedom of movement and should be deprecated by all Nigerians. There should be no place for intimidation and political violence in our democracy. We may disagree in our policies and programmes but we must be united that no Nigerian should be denied his fundamental human rights. The government of @officialABAT should be held responsible if anything happens to @PeterObi or any other opposition parties leaders or prominent members.”