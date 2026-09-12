President Tinubu Mourns Former PDP Chairman Bamanga Tukur

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the death of former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bamanga Mohammed Tukur, describing him as a prominent figure in Nigeria’s political and economic history.

Naija News reports that Mohammed Tukur, a former governor of the old Gongola State and Minister of Industries, died earlier today, September 12, at the age of 90. His family announced his death in a statement signed by his son, Hon. Awwal D. Tukur.

In a statement issued today by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu described Tukur as a “towering figure” whose career spanned public administration, governance, industry, politics and pan-African business leadership.

Tukur who was born on September 15, 1935, served as General Manager of the Nigerian Ports Authority from 1975 to 1982, where Tinubu said he contributed to the development of Nigeria’s maritime sector.

He later ventured into politics and was elected governor of the old Gongola State in 1983. The state was subsequently divided into present-day Adamawa and Taraba states.

“Alhaji Tukur was urbane, generous and deeply rooted in the values of integrity and service that the Adamawa Emirate and the nation hold dear,” the president said.

“He was a man of big ideas and bold enterprise who believed in Nigeria’s limitless potential. Nigeria will sorely miss his wise counsel and fatherly guidance.”

Tukur also played a role in Nigeria’s private sector as Chairman of BHI Holdings and the DADDO Group of Companies, with interests in manufacturing, agriculture, logistics and trading.

At the continental level, he served as Executive President of the African Business Roundtable and Chairman of the NEPAD Business Group.

Tukur became National Chairman of the PDP in March 2012 and served until January 2014 under former President Goodluck Jonathan.