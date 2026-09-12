Jigawa PDP Names 45-Member Team For 2027 Governorship Poll

The Jigawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has begun preparations for the 2027 governorship election with the appointment of a 45-member campaign council headed by its governorship candidate, Mustapha Lamido.

Lamido announced the council in a statement issued in Dutse, the state capital, on Friday night, saying the team would be responsible for coordinating the party’s mobilization and engagement across the state’s 27 local government areas.

“I am pleased to announce the composition of the Jigawa State PDP 2027 Campaign Council to lead our mobilization and engagement across the 27 local government areas,” The Punch quoted Lamido as saying.

Inuwa Tahir was named Deputy Chairman of the council, while Senator Mustapha Khabeeb will serve as Vice Chairman I for Jigawa Central, Naija News understands.

Ambassador Ibrahim Kazaure was appointed Vice Chairman II for the North-West, while Yusuf Dunari will serve as Vice Chairman III for the North-East.

The council also has several prominent members, including former Inspector-General of Police, Suleiman Abba; Dr Nuraddeen Mohammed; former deputy governorship candidate, Babandi Gumel; Dr Aminu Taura and Professor Mustapha Jarumi.

Serving and former lawmakers, party leaders and other stakeholders are also part of the council.

They include Isah Zakari Bosuwa, Idris Alhaji Garba Kareka, Ali Idris Diginsa and Nasir Umar Roni.

Lamido said members of the State Working Committee and grassroots mobilizers were included to strengthen the party’s presence and reach across the state.

The PDP candidate also announced a separate campaign directorate to handle the day-to-day running of the campaign.

Shehu Liman Wan was appointed Director-General, while Nasir Mohammed will serve as Secretary.

Nuraddeen Muhammad was named Director of Strategy and Mobilization, while Suleiman Abba will oversee the Directorate of Security.

Aminu Abubakar was appointed Director of Finance, with Umar Kyari heading Media and Publicity.

Umar Birniwa will oversee Planning, Research, Organization and Documentation.

Fahad Hashim was appointed Director of Youth and Support Groups, while Murja Garki will head Women Mobilization.

Lamido expressed confidence that the campaign team would deliver victory for the PDP in the 2027 governorship election.

It could be recalled that the PDP governorship candidate secured the party’s ticket in May after emerging as the sole aspirant for the position.

He was subsequently affirmed as the party’s candidate ahead of the election.