2027: Why Tinubu’s Re-Election Is Vital To Lagos State – Sanwo-Olu

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has stated that President Bola Tinubu deserves re-election based on his achievements in Lagos and across the country.

Naija News reports that Sanwo-Olu made the remarks on Thursday during a meeting with traditional rulers and political leaders in the Ikorodu Division of the state.

He noted that the election of Tinubu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, as the next governor of Lagos State is vital to the continued development of Nigeria and Lagos.

The meeting, held at the palace of the Paramount Ruler of Ikorodu Division and Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi, was led by Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat.

Also in attendance were the APC deputy governorship candidate, Princess Damilola Sonayon-James; Lagos APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelious Ojelabi; members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC); traditional rulers; political leaders and public office holders from the division.

Sanwo-Olu thanked the traditional rulers and political leaders for their support for the APC and urged Ikorodu residents to vote for Tinubu and Hamzat in the 2027 elections.

“Development has transformed Lagos. We can see what the President has done in Lagos State and elsewhere in Nigeria.

“He deserves to be re-elected because of his performance. So, let us campaign and work towards President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor urged the people of Ikorodu to fulfil their pledge of delivering 250,000 votes for Tinubu and other APC candidates.

“I will work for the victory of Dr Obafemi Hamzat as my successor. Let us get him elected as the next governor of Lagos State,” he said.

Hamzat also urged traditional rulers, political leaders, party members and residents of Ikorodu to participate actively in the 2027 elections and vote for all APC candidates.

He described Tinubu’s re-election as crucial to sustaining the administration’s reform and development agenda, while praising the President’s leadership and experience.